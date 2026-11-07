Indore-Dewas Bypass In Poor Condition! MP High Court Summons NHAI Project Director On December 22, Seeks Action Report On Potholes, Waterlogging And Road Safety | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking serious note of complaints about the poor condition of the Indore-Dewas bypass, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project director, Indore, to address the grievances and submit an action-taken report.

The officer has also been directed to appear personally before the court on Dec 22, 2026, and explain the authority’s future road maintenance plans.

A division bench comprising Justice Subodh Abhyankar and Justice Jai Kumar Pillai passed the directions while hearing two applications filed by MAATR Foundation in a pending writ petition against the NHAI and others.

The foundation sought an immediate suspension of toll collection, alleging poor maintenance despite regular toll collection. It flagged potholes, uneven and slippery roads, waterlogging, clogged drains, mud accumulation, poor visibility due to vegetation, cracks in bridges and culverts, damaged service roads and deteriorating underpasses.

The petitioner also submitted recent photographs showing unresolved road and drainage problems, claiming these posed a serious threat to commuters. Another application sought compliance with the Supreme Court’s Apr 13, 2026, directions in the suo motu proceedings concerning the Phalodi accident and highway safety.

The respondents opposed the applications, questioning the petitioner’s locus standi. The bench observed that despite several opportunities, their counsel had focused on this issue while ignoring the public-interest concerns over road maintenance. It remarked that the NHAI was “clearly avoiding facing the situation”.

Noting that existing infrastructure and NHAI officers appeared insufficient to maintain the roads, the court directed the project director to address the grievances and report back.

The court has not ordered suspension of toll collection at this stage.