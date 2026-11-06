Indore Automobile Market Set For ₹500 Crore Dhanteras Boom! 3,500 Cars, 10,000 Two-Wheelers To Be Delivered In Single Day | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s automobile market is set for a major festive boom on Dhanteras, with vehicles worth nearly Rs 500 crore scheduled to be delivered to customers across the city on Friday. Automobile dealers expect to hand over around 3,500 cars and nearly 10,000 two-wheelers in a single day. ]

The deliveries will include everything from luxury cars priced at around Rs 2.5 crore to two-wheelers costing approximately Rs 1 lakh.

The festive occasion has brought a significant surge in demand, with customers choosing Dhanteras as an auspicious time to purchase vehicles. Dealers have made special arrangements to ensure that customers do not have to wait for long to take delivery of their new vehicles.

Vishal Pamnani, joint secretary of the Indore Automobile Dealers Association, said demand had remained encouraging throughout the festive season. After a good response during 'Pushya Nakshatra', dealers are now expecting another strong day of sales on Dhanteras.

“Deliveries will begin early on Friday morning. To avoid delays, all formalities, including insurance and other documentation, have already been completed on Thursday,” Pamnani said.

He added that electric vehicles account for around 5% of the total car deliveries expected on Friday, indicating a gradual presence of EVs in the city’s automobile market.

Big showrooms prepare for 200-300 car deliveries

According to automobile dealers, almost all major showrooms in Indore are expecting to deliver between 200 and 300 cars each on Friday. Managing such a large number of deliveries in a single day has prompted dealerships to make additional arrangements beyond their regular showroom facilities.

Several dealers have hired marriage halls and banquet spaces to accommodate customers and facilitate vehicle handovers. Others have arranged delivery facilities at their warehouses to manage the rush.

These additional spaces will help dealerships handle multiple deliveries simultaneously and avoid congestion at their showrooms. The two-wheeler segment is also expected to witness heavy activity, with nearly 10,000 vehicles scheduled for delivery across the city.