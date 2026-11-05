₹1,200 To ₹1,500 Buys Alleged Shortcut To Learning Licences As Agents Bypass New Webcam Checks In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Transport Department introduced webcam surveillance to crack down on fake learning licences, but agents in Indore appear to be one step ahead. For Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500, applicants can allegedly obtain learning licences without visiting the RTO, personally appearing for the examination or undergoing the prescribed verification.

A Free Press investigation has exposed how agents are allegedly exploiting loopholes in the new system, using video calls and other methods to get licences issued without applicants completing the test independently.

The department introduced webcam-based monitoring across Madhya Pradesh on Oct 27. Applicants were required to sit before a camera while taking the learning licence test. The system also incorporated five face-movement checks to prevent impersonation and other fraudulent practices.

Yet, agents operating near the Indore Regional Transport Office (RTO) have allegedly found ways around these safeguards.

Several agents reportedly operate from a building opposite the RTO office. The investigation identified Rohit, Rakesh and Vikas as individuals allegedly involved in facilitating such licences. Free Press has also obtained copies of two learning licences reportedly issued without the applicants personally appearing for the webcam-monitored test.

Video calls, software used to bypass checks

An agent allegedly involved in the racket told Free Press that there are two ways to obtain a learning licence without physically appearing at the RTO.

Under one method, applicants are connected through video calls and made to appear before the webcam remotely, while the agent manages the process. The agent also claimed that software programmes can be used to facilitate such licences.

Videos explaining methods to obtain learning licences without the candidate's physical presence are also reportedly available on YouTube.

Agents allegedly charge around Rs 1,200 for the service, with some charging up to Rs 1,500.

RTO admits fraud, promises action

Indore RTO Pradeep Sharma acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations and said the department would seek technical intervention.

"Facilitating such fraud is a criminal offence. We will write to the NIC to get the system rectified. We will also instruct agents not to indulge in such malpractices," he said.

The revelations raise serious questions about the effectiveness of the department's new monitoring system. If applicants can allegedly bypass mandatory tests through video calls and software-assisted methods, the webcam checks risk becoming little more than a formality.