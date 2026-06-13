Mahakal Temple’s Light & Sound Show No More Free; Devotees To Pay ₹100 Entry Fee

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees visiting the famous Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain will now have to pay Rs 100 per person to watch the temple's Light and Sound Show.

The temple management committee has implemented the new charge with immediate effect.

The show had been running free of cost for around seven months. It was inaugurated by Mohan Yadav on October 25, 2025, during Diwali. Developed under the Smart City Project by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, the project was built at a cost of about Rs 18.07 crore.

The 25-minute show uses water screens, fountains, laser lights and sound effects to present stories related to Lord Mahakal, the Kshipra River and the ancient city of Ujjain.

Why Rs 100?

According to temple administrator Pratham Kaushik, around Rs 1.5 lakh is spent every month on operating and maintaining the show. The entry fee has been introduced to cover these expenses and improve facilities.

Temple officials said nearly 500 devotees watch the show every day. At Rs 100 per ticket, the committee could earn around Rs 50,000 daily, Rs 15 lakh per month and nearly Rs 1.8 crore annually.

Rs 250 for evening aarti

This is not the first time charges have been introduced for temple services. Since February 19, 2026, devotees have been paying Rs 250 per person to attend the evening aarti and shayan aarti, which were earlier free. Fees are also charged for VIP or quick darshan.

Some devotees have expressed concern over the new charge, saying it will increase the cost of visiting the temple. While the temple administration says the fee is necessary for maintenance, a section of devotees believes the show should have remained free as it is held within a religious complex.