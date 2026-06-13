Khan Riverfront Project Gains Momentum; 1.2-Km Stretch Under Development In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has accelerated work on an ambitious riverfront development project aimed at transforming the city's iconic Khan River.

The project covers a 1.2-kilometre stretch from Krishnapura Bridge near the IMC headquarters to Lokhande Bridge and is expected to significantly enhance the river's appearance while promoting environmental sustainability.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and water works in-charge Abhishek ‘Bablu’ Sharma inspected the project site on Friday and reviewed the progress of ongoing works.

Speaking to the media, Bhargav said the corporation had undertaken the riverfront development initiative to rejuvenate the river and provide citizens with a cleaner, more aesthetically appealing urban space.

According to the Mayor, retaining walls and wall pitching works are being carried out on both sides of the river from the IMC premises to beyond Lokhande Bridge.

In addition, infrastructure is being developed to divert sewage-contaminated grey water away from the river and ensure that only treated water is discharged into it.

The measures are expected to improve both water quality and the river's overall appearance.

Bhargav said the project has already received financial approval, and construction activities are progressing rapidly.

While the work is expected to take approximately 15 more months to complete, he expressed confidence that the river's transformation would be visible once the project is finished.

“The project is not limited to beautification. It is also a major step towards river rejuvenation, efficient water management and environmental conservation,” the Mayor said, adding that it would help give Indore a new identity in the years ahead.

With the monsoon season approaching, Bhargav directed officials and engineers to maintain strict quality standards during construction.

He instructed them to pay special attention to the retaining walls and pitching works, particularly during periods of increased water flow, to prevent any damage or disruption.