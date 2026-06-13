Bali-Inspired Lounge In Indore-- 10 Must-Try Dishes & Signature Cocktails That Turn Every Meal Into An Escape

Ubud Indore: 10 Must-Try Dishes and Signature Cocktails That Turn Every Meal Into an Escape |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a city that takes its food seriously, Ubud Indore has emerged as one of the hottest dining destinations.

Inspired by Bali's tropical charm, the restaurant combines elegant interiors, lush greenery, and a globally inspired menu to create an experience that goes beyond just eating out.

Whether it's a casual brunch, a special celebration, or a weekend catch-up, Ubud offers the perfect setting to unwind and indulge.

Here's a list of the dishes and cocktails you shouldn't miss:

Truffle Mushroom Pizza –

Rich, earthy flavours spread on sour dough base.

2. Dynamite Sushi Rolls

A spicy and flavour-packed favourite for sushi lovers.

3. Creamy Truffle Pasta

Comfort food elevated with the luxurious aroma of truffle.

4. Wood-Fired Margherita Pizza

Simple, classic, and loaded with fresh flavours.

5. Thai Green Curry with Rice

Creamy, fragrant, and perfectly balanced.

6. Tempura Prawns

Lightly battered and crispy with every bite.

7. Mushroom Bao

Mushroom filled baos filled with flavourful herbs and spices.

8. Crispy Lotus Stem

Sweet, spicy, crunchy, and incredibly addictive.

9. Exotic Veg Dim Sums

Delicate dumplings that make for the perfect appetiser.

10. Chocolate Lava Cake

A decadent dessert with a molten chocolate centre.

Ubud Signature Tropical Martini – Fruity and refreshing with island-inspired notes.

Lychee Martini – Light, elegant, and subtly sweet.

Espresso Martini – The ideal pick-me-up for coffee lovers.

Whiskey Sour – A timeless classic with the perfect balance of sweet and citrus.

Passion Fruit Mojito – Fresh, zesty, and ideal for summer evenings.

Classic Cosmopolitan – Sophisticated and effortlessly chic.

Long Island Iced Tea – Bold, spirited, and always popular.

Basil Gin Smash – Herbaceous and refreshing.

Pina Colada – Creamy tropical indulgence in a glass.

Sangria – Fruity, vibrant, and perfect for sharing.

More than just a restaurant, Ubud Indore offers a complete lifestyle dining experience. From beautifully plated dishes to expertly crafted cocktails, every visit feels like a mini vacation, one that keeps Indore's food lovers coming back for more.