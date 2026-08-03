Mahakal Sawari 2026: Full Schedule, Procession Routes & Special Dates Out

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee has announced the schedule, routes and special themes for the traditional Lord Shri Mahakal processions during the holy months of Shravan and Bhadaw.

The first sawari will be taken out on Monday, August 3, followed by the second on August 10, the third on August 17 and the fourth on August 24.

During Bhadav, the fifth sawari will be held on August 31, while the grand Shahi Sawari will take place on September 7.

Following traditional rituals and worship in the Sabha Mandap of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, the sawari will commence at its scheduled time and proceed through Mahakal Chauraha, Gudri Chauraha, Bakshi Bazaar and Kaharwadi before reaching Ram Ghat on the banks of the river Kshipra.

During the first procession, 1,100 Batuks will perform Vedic chants as part of the ceremonial worship of Lord Mahakal at the Kshipra riverbank.

The Shahi sawari on September 7, 2026, will follow the route up to Tanki Chauraha and will then proceed via Mirza Naim Beg, Teliwada Chauraha, Kanthal, Satigate, Sarafa, Chhatri Chowk, Gopal Mandir, Patni Bazaar and Gudri Chauraha before reaching Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple.

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Collector and ex-officio chairman of the MTMC, Raushan Kumar Singh stated that separate themes have been assigned to each sawari to make the Shravan–Bhadau sawari more grand, attractive and connected with public awareness.

There are various themes for the sawari.

August 3 -- Vedic invocation will take place.

August 10 -- will include various Folk Dances.

August 17 -- performances by Police, Army, Home Guards, School and Private Bands will be done.

On August 25 -- the theme will be related to environmental conservation.

On August 31-- the fifth sawari will exhibit the Tableau of the 84 Mahadev.

September 7 -- On the Shahi Sawari, the theme will be Simhastha Mahaparv–2028 tableau and flower shower through drones.