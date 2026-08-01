Rape FIR Against Ujjain Seer Gyandas; Swami Leaves Ashram After Case Registered | FP photo

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): The legal troubles of Swami Gyandas of Dadu Ashram on Sadawal Road intensified after Mahakal police registered an FIR against him late on Friday on charges of rape, assault, criminal intimidation and blackmail following a complaint by a woman.

Soon after learning that the FIR had been lodged, the seer reportedly left the ashram.

However, his disciple, Jugaldas, claimed Gyandas had complained of chest pain on Friday night and had gone to a hospital for treatment.

The complainant, who had previously stayed at the ashram, approached the police two days earlier and also sent complaints to the state home minister, the DGP, the IG and the SP.

She alleged that she first met Gyandas about one-and-a-half years ago at the Datt Akhada Ashram, after which they remained in contact through Facebook.

According to the woman, she visited Dadu Ashram with her brother during Guru Purnima in 2025 and stayed there for a few days.

During her stay, she alleged that Gyandas raped her, assaulted her when she resisted, threatened to kill her and recorded objectionable videos to blackmail her.

In her complaint, the woman further alleged that Gyandas developed a close relationship with her on the pretext of arranging a job, professed love, sexually assaulted her, secretly married her inside the ashram, recorded photographs and videos of the ceremony, compelled her to undergo an abortion after she became pregnant and later threatened her.

Mahakal police said the FIR was registered after examining the complaint, recording the woman's statement and conducting her medical examination.

Station House Officer Gagan Badal said the medical findings and the victim's statement formed the basis for registering offences, including rape, and that further investigation is underway.

During the inquiry, Gyandas denied the allegations, claiming he was the victim of a honey-trap and blackmail.

He alleged that the woman had demanded either ownership of the ashram or Rs 25 lakh and said he had earlier filed a complaint against her.

However, police said no evidence supporting his claims had been produced, while the complainant submitted material, including WhatsApp chats, as part of the investigation.

Attempts to contact Gyandas after the FIR was registered were unsuccessful as his mobile phone remained switched off.