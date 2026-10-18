Maha Ashtami 2026 On October 18 And 19: Check Timings, Kanya Bhoj Muhurat & Details About Ujjain Nagar Puja

Maha Ashtami 2026 On October 18 And 19: Check Puja Timings, Kanya Pujan Muhurat And Ujjain Nagar Puja | Photo Credit: Pinterest

Maha Ashtami 2026 will be observed on both October 18 and 19 this year due to the duration of the Ashtami tithi during Navratri. According to the Hindu Panchang, the Ashtami tithi will begin at 8:27 AM on Sunday, October 18, and continue until 10:51 AM on Monday, October 19. The Navami tithi will begin after that.

Maha Ashtami Puja Time And Auspicious Muhurat

According to astrology experts, devotees who perform Maha Ashtami puja at night can worship on Sunday, October 18. Those who follow the morning puja tradition can perform the rituals on Monday, October 19.

According to the suggested Maha Ashtami puja time, devotees may perform the evening rituals on October 18 between 3 PM and 5 PM. Those observing Ashtami puja in the morning can complete the worship on October 19 before 11:30 AM.

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Ujjain Nagar Puja At Chaubis Khamba Mata Temple

In Ujjain, the traditional Nagar Puja of Mahamaya and Mahalaya Devi temples in Chaubis Khamba Mata Temple will take place on Monday morning. During the ritual at the temple, the district collector will offer liquor to the goddess as part of the established religious tradition.

According to religious beliefs, this year's Navratri features two Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and two Ravi Yog. Astrological experts consider these periods auspicious for spiritual practices and for purchasing land, houses, buildings, property and vehicles.

Kanya Pujan 2026: Auspicious Timings

Devotees planning Kanya Pujan and Kanya Bhoj on Ashtami can observe the rituals on October 19 before 10:51 AM, according to astrology experts. If they miss this period, the Abhijeet Muhurat from 11:43 AM to 12:30 PM is considered suitable for worship and the Kanya Bhoj rituals.

According to religious beliefs, Abhijeet Muhurat is regarded as auspicious for completing important rituals, even when the Ashtami tithi ends and Navami begins.