MP's Ujjain SVVU Wins Best Emerging University Of The Year 2026 Award In Bengaluru | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Samrat Vikramaditya Vishwavidyalaya, Ujjain (SVVU), was honoured at the national level with 'Best Emerging University of the Year 2026' award for its outstanding work in the field of higher education.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Arpan Bhardwaj received the prestigious World Global Education Excellence Award on behalf of the university at a ceremony held at the Century Club in Bengaluru on Oct 16.

The event was jointly organised by the World Global Human Rights Council, the National Press Council of India and the Newspapers Association of Karnataka, and several eminent educationists and senior diplomats from India and abroad were present.

SVVU registrar Anil Kumar Sharma said that the university achieved this success on the strength of its remarkable academic progress, research work and innovations. He said that work was under way on several major projects at the institution at present.

These included 19 research projects worth Rs 100 crore under the PM-MERU scheme, Rs 26 crore for the renovation of the museum under the Gyan Bharatam scheme and a project with a grant of Rs 13.58 crore under the Saksham programme in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology.

In addition, he said, the entrepreneurship of youth was also being promoted through the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Incubation Centre.