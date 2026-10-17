Indore Lokayukta Raid Update! 38 Properties Worth ₹35.46 Crore Linked To Head Constable Firoz Khan, Four More Assets Identified | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The market value of properties linked to head constable (driver) Firoz Khan, posted at the Police Training College (PTC), Indore, has risen to Rs 35.46 crore after the Lokayukta, special police establishment, Indore unit identified four additional properties during an ongoing disproportionate assets investigation.

The latest findings follow the Oct 14 raids on properties linked to Khan, directed by Lokayukta SP Rajesh Kumar Sahay.

Investigators subsequently contacted various administrative departments and examined records to identify additional assets allegedly purchased in the names of associates, acquaintances and business entities.

According to DSP Sunil Talan, the newly identified properties include 1.15 hectares of agricultural land in Rajoda village, Dewas district, registered in the name of Roshni Verma for Rs 62.46 lakh.

Investigators also identified a 1,250-square-foot plot in Shakti Nagar Colony, Dewas, developed by Shakti Nagar Grih Nirman Sahakari Sanstha and registered in the name of Sahil Trading Company for Rs 6.16 lakh.

Another property is Plot No. 12 in Block K of Shalimar Colony, Dewas, measuring 40.5 square metres and registered in the name of Nafees Khan for Rs 2.50 lakh.

The fourth property is 0.305 hectares of agricultural land in Lohana village, Dewas district, registered in the name of Ranu Kushwah for Rs 7.49 lakh.

With these additions, the Lokayukta investigation has identified 38 immovable properties linked to Khan, his family members, associates and related business entities.

According to the investigation, the combined official guideline value of the properties stands at Rs 12.97 crore, while their estimated market value is Rs 35.46 crore (Rs 35,46,46,768).

The cumulative expenditure identified so far on movable and immovable assets linked to the suspect stands at Rs 15.52 crore (Rs 15,52,02,923).