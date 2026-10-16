Sealed Clinic Claims Another Life; Two 'Quacks' Booked In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Juni Indore police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against two operators of Harsh Clinic in Khatiwala Tank after a 10-year-old girl died at the clinic due to improper treatment and heavy doses of medication, despite it being sealed earlier following the death of a woman.

Police said that the accused, identified as Shrichand Bageja and Gyan S Panjwani, had arbitrarily unsealed a health department-sealed facility to illegally run a medical practice, putting patients' lives at severe risk.

According to police, 10-year-old Diyanshi, daughter of Manoj Solanki, a resident of Ganesh Nagar, was taken to Harsh Clinic after suffering from a fever and cough. The quacks Shrichand Bageja and Gyan S Panjwani administered heavy doses of allopathic medication despite lacking valid paediatric medical qualifications.

The child’s condition deteriorated rapidly following the medication. She was rushed to MY Hospital, where doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

Clinic was previously sealed following woman's death

Investigations uncovered that a woman had previously died at the same clinic due to medical negligence. At that time, the chief medical and health officer (CMHO) and an official investigation committee immediately sealed the premises. Despite the official shutdown, the two accused broke the seals and continued operating illegally.

DCP Narendra Singh Rawat said that a case for culpable homicide has been registered against the operators of Harsh Clinic. The CMHO committee had previously sealed the establishment following a woman's death, but it was reopened and operated illegally. The investigation confirmed that both operators, Shrichand Bageja and Gyan S Panjwani, did not hold valid degrees to practise.