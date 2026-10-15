Indore IMC Launches RRR Libraries In 7 Government Schools With 9,792 Books; Collects 18,503 Books, 1,310 Kg Plastic | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has launched Reduce, Reuse and Recycle (RRR) libraries in seven government schools, providing students with more than 9,792 books to promote reading habits, reuse of educational resources and environmental conservation under the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Campaign 2026.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav inaugurated a library themed 'Read, Reuse, Repeat' at Maa Devi Annapurna Higher Secondary School near Annapurna Temple.

Health in-charge Ashwini Shukla, water works in-charge Abhishek Sharma 'Bablu', additional commissioner Prakhar Singh and Yogesh Gender, school staff and students were present. The mayor also administered an oath on cleanliness and water conservation.

Addressing students, Bhargav said the initiative aims not merely to collect unused books but to ensure they reach as many children as possible. He appealed to residents to donate books lying unused at home to RRR centres so they can be made available to schools where students need reading materials.

He highlighted that reusing books saves resources, reduces waste and helps conserve trees required for paper production. Recalling the tradition of younger siblings using books passed down by their elders, he encouraged students to make full use of the libraries and develop a regular reading habit.

RRR libraries have also been established at Government Urdu School, Hathipala-South Toda; Government Middle School, Chitawat; Government Higher Secondary School, Gandhi Nagar; Government Girls' Primary School, Khajrana; Shri Atri Devi Higher Secondary School; and Government Higher Secondary School, Qila Maidan.

18,503 books collected across 15 centres

The IMC launched its special RRR campaign on Sept 1, inviting citizens to deposit unused books and plastic at 15 centres across the city. In exchange, residents receive saplings of various species.

According to Shukla and Prakhar Singh, the campaign has so far collected 18,503 books and 1,310 kg of plastic, while 5,077 saplings have been distributed to citizens.

Officials said the collected books are being redistributed to students, children and needy citizens rather than simply stored, helping extend access to educational resources and spread knowledge.

Focus on water conservation

Bhargav also urged students to conserve water, noting that lesser rainfall this year has left the city's reservoirs with inadequate water storage. He asked students to practise water-saving measures at home and encourage their families and neighbours to use water responsibly.

The initiative seeks to strengthen community participation, improve access to books and promote sustainable practices by putting the principles of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle into action.