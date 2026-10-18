31,000 Girls, 151 Locations! MP's Ujjain North Marks Navratri With Record Kanya Pujan Mahotsav | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A new record was set in the Ujjain North Assembly constituency on Saturday when more than 31,000 girls were ceremonially worshipped at 151 locations during the Navratri 'Kanya Pujan Mahotsav', organised under the aegis of the Lokmanya Tilak Ganesh Utsav Maha Aayojan Samiti.

Completed with wide public participation, the dedication of workers and the cooperation of society, the grand event established a new milestone.

Convener of the committee and MLA Anil Jain Kaluheda said that the worship of more than 31,000 girls at 151 locations in the Ujjain North Assembly constituency was a matter of pride and good fortune for all.

He said that it was not merely a religious event but a grand campaign that strengthened Sanatan culture, social harmony and the sentiment of respect for women's power.

He said that around 5,000 workers played an important role in making the large-scale event a success. For the event, 151 hosts bore the expenses.