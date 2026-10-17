Indore's Jhalaria Underpass To Be Ready In 30 Days, Residents Of 100 Colonies To Benefit | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The remaining construction work on the Jhalaria underpass at the MR-10 junction on the bypass will be completed within 30 days, benefiting residents of approximately 100 colonies.

Officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) gave this assurance to water resources minister Tulsi Ram Silawat during his inspection of the construction work on Friday.

Silawat inspected the three-level flyover at the 'Best Price' MR-10 junction, accompanied by NHAI project director Praveen Yadav and other officials.

During the inspection, he directed officials to complete road markings, installation of dividers and central lighting within 30 days. He also instructed them to increase manpower and resources wherever necessary to meet the deadline.

Silawat contacted Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) officials and directed them to replace the pipeline beneath the flyover. He also instructed officials to complete the approach road connecting the underpass near 'Best Price' to Jhalaria within 30 days.

The minister discussed the installation of central lighting with senior electricity department officials to ensure completion within the stipulated timeframe.

Silawat said the opening of both lanes at the bypass MR-10 junction had already begun, providing smoother traffic movement for more than 1.5 lakh motorists. The improved connectivity is expected to ease commuting during the festive season.

Once the underpass becomes fully operational, residents of around 100 colonies will benefit from improved road connectivity.