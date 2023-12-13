Madhya PradeshL: Man Dies After Receiving Injection, Allege Kin | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 36-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances in the Kanadiya police station area in the wee hours of Tuesday. His health suddenly deteriorated around 4 am and he was taken to the hospital but could not be saved.

The reason behind the death is not yet ascertained. The family members alleged that he was taken to the nearest private hospital where he was given an injection and he died after a few minutes. According to police, the deceased was identified as Ramkishun, a resident of Countywalk Colony.

He originally hailed from Jhansi. The family member said that he was a security guard at a city mall. He had come to the house around 11 pm and was taken to a private hospital when he felt pain in chest.

He was given an injection by hospital staff and he died after a few minutes. He had two daughters and a son. The police initiated an investigation into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased to know the actual reason for the death.

Roadshow For Bharat Tex 2024 Today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A roadshow for Bharat Tex 2024 with Texprocil as the lead council, supported by The Madhya Pradesh Textile Mills Association (MPTA) and Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) and with the support of Central Ministry of Textiles, will be held in Indore on Wednesday at Hotel Marriott to inform all the stakeholders, industry representatives.

Bharat Tex 2024 is a global mega textile event that will be organised jointly by a consortium of 11 textile-related Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and will be held from February 26-29, 2024 in New Delhi.

The roadshow agenda will be attended by Rajeev Saxena, joint secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Sanjay Kumar Shukla, principal secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion and Siddhartha Rajagopal, ED, Texprocil.

Bharat Tex 2024 is envisaged to be the biggest textile event at the global level, with exhibitors and buyers from over 40 countries, featuring the exhibition showcasing the entire textile value change encompassing apparel, home furnishing, floor covering, fibres, yarn, fabrics carpets, silk textiles base handicraft, technical textile etc.