Madhya Pradesh: Youth drowns in Kedarnath Kund in Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old boy drowned in Kedarnath Kund in Guna, police said on Friday. The kund is situated at the famous Kedarnath temple in the town.

The deceased has been identified as Shanu Namdev, a resident of Talaiya locality of the town.

According to information, Namdev went to the Kund to take holy bath. He ventured into deep water and drowned. The eyewitness informed the police.

Police said that local police with help from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot and conducted a rescue operation. It took one hour for the SDRF and police teams to search the body.

The police added that the body has been handed over to family members after autopsy.

According to the local administration, water bodies in the town have been filled due to recent heavy rain. The administration has issued warnings not to enter the water bodies, but people keep ignoring the warnings.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 03:10 PM IST