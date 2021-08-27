Indore: Major row over CET as 6,000 students of Indore allocated Bhopal centres

Indore: A major controversy erupted ahead of the Common Entrance Test (CET) as nearly 6,000 students from Indore have been allocated examination centres in Bhopal by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students called up Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) all day on Thursday, claiming they had given Indore as their preferred city for the examination, but were allocated centres in the state’s capital. They said that travelling by public transport in these Covid times would put them at risk of infection. The university washed its hands of the matter, saying that the contract of CET, 2021, was with the NTA and they could do little to make any changes in the allocations.

Ever since DAVV shifted from the pencil-and-paper format of CET to a computer-based examination, never was the examination held without any hassles. Every year, there would be some or other goof. The state government had even clamped Section 52 of the MP University Act as CET was marred by goofs, leading to the ouster of the then vice-chancellor, Dr Narendra Dhakad.

That year, the university had granted admission on the basis of students’ merit in the qualifying examinations. Last year, too, admissions were granted on the basis of students’ merit in the qualifying examinations. But this year, the university again went to a computer-based examination system, granting contract of the CET to the NTA, but, ahead of the examination, controversy has erupted over the allocation of examination centres.

DAVV gave two reasons for its allocation policy. First, social distancing among students due to the Covid-19 situation and the second, a greater number of students applying for the CET from Indore this year. “The NTA ensured only 50 per cent occupancy at each centre for maintaining social distancing among students. So, many students of Indore have been allocated centres in Bhopal. Besides, this year, the number of students applying for the CET from Indore is around 50 per cent more compared to that in the previous years,” said CET, 2021, coordinator Kanhiya Ahuja. He said that nearly 6,500 students had applied to CET, 2019.

As its employees cry foul, DAVV puts its hands up

Some employees of DAVV met rector Ashok Sharma to register their displeasure over their wards being granted centres in Bhopal instead of Indore. They said it was not safe for students to travel by public transport in these Covid times. They also stated that travelling to Bhopal a day ahead of the CET would cost them financially. They requested Sharma to ask the NTA to shift the centres of their children to Indore. The rector said that DAVV could not interfere in the NTA’s process. Meanwhile, Congress state secretary Tejprakash Rane threatened to protest if the Indore students were not re-allocated centres in their own city.

DAVV issues with NTA

Admission brochure of DAVV changed

Examination denied on initially agreed-upon date of August 25

Admit cards could not be issued on prescribed date of August 17

Examination centres in 5 cities in state cancelled unilaterally

CET fixed on date clashing with JEE-Mains examination

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 12:33 AM IST