Madhya Pradesh: Youth drowns in Kedarnath Kund

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old youth was drowned to death early on Friday at Kedarnath Kund at the renowned Kedarnath Temple in the town. The deceased Shanu Namdev son of Shyam Namdev was a resident of Talaiya Mohalla in Guna went to the Kund to take holy bath.

Immediately after the incident an eye-witness informed local police and the state disaster response forces (SDRF) team. Police and SDRF rushed to the spot and began search operation. After an hour-long search operation, the team managed to fish out the body and handed it over to the local police for post-mortem.

Locals said that all the ponds and waterbodies in the district have been filled due to rain. Despite repeated warnings issued by administration- people continue to ignore the warning and risk their lives by going near these waterbodies, they added.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 12:16 AM IST