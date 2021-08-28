e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 12:10 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Health training camp begins

FP News Service
Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Inauguration of health volunteer campaign and health volunteer training camp by Bharatiya Janata Party Mandal Garoth was held at New Bus Stand Sudarshan Auditorium on Thursday.

BJP's Garoth Mandal in-charge Vijay Athwal, BJP leader Rajendra Jain Mandal and others were present as keynote speaker. BJP’s local unit president Umrao Singh Chouhan, BJP district minister Kantibhai Bhati and Dr SS Vijayvargiya were present.

Addressing this training camp, Vijay Athwal said that in the Vaccination Maha Abhiyan, every BJP worker has worked door-to-door, to ward off the third wave, 57,000 vaccines have been administered in Mandsaur district. Dr Manoj Upadhyay, Dinesh Malviya, Manjula Pandey, Babli Bhatt and other BJP volunteers were present.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 12:10 AM IST
