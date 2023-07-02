 Madhya Pradesh: Youth Booked For Cruelty With Dog
Madhya Pradesh: Youth Booked For Cruelty With Dog

Despite this, mischievous people do not desist from doing cruelty to animals.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Following a complaint by an NGO, Neelganga police registered a case against a youth living in Fazalpura after his video of cruelty against street dog went viral on social media.

In the video, the youth is seen holding a street dog by its ear and throwing it into Kshipra from Lalpul Chhoti Rapat. Police said that following complaint by Priyanshu (34) of Vaibhav Nagar, Kanadia Road, Indore, a case was registered against Lokesh Batham of Fazalpura under Section 429 of the Cruelty to Animals Act. Priyanshu said that on June 27, a video of throwing a street dog into the Kshipra went viral on social media.

The complaint was filed after identifying the youth involved in the act. In case of cruelty to other animals and birds, including street dogs, there is a provision for punishment by filing a case under the Act implemented by the Union government. Despite this, mischievous people do not desist from doing cruelty to animals.

Priyanshu said that when his NGO came to know the name of the youth seen in the video, he reached Chimanganj Mandi police station to file a report. After being told that the incident occurred in Lalpul Chhoti Rapat which falls under the Neelganga police station jurisdiction, he filed the report on Saturday.

Bhopal Man Booked For Cow's Rape; 3rd Case Of Bestiality In MP In June
