Madhya Pradesh: Youth arrested for forcing girl to change her religion

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested a youth in the Lasudia area on Sunday for allegedly forcing a girl to change her religion. The accused was a school friend of the victim and had contacted the girl after hacking her mother’s WhatsApp account. The police are questioning the accused further.

Lasudia police station-in-charge Indramani Patel said the victim had stated in her complaint with the police that the accused, Fardil Faruqui, was her school friend. After Class IX, the accused did not continue his studies, but was in contact with the girl. When they started chatting on Facebook, the accused, somehow, hacked her mother’s Whatsapp number. The girl spoke to the accused and told him to recover her mother’s WhatsApp number.

After the WhatsApp number was recovered, the accused asked the girl to meet him somewhere and took some photos and videos of the girl. After that, the accused started forcing her for marriage and to change her religion, but, when the girl refused, he made some photos of the girl go viral on social media.

On a complaint from the girl, the police have registered a case against the accused under various sections of the IPC and arrested him.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 12:41 AM IST

