Madhya Pradesh: Year after CM’s announcement, Bhikangaon block awaits Civil Hospital

Bhikangaon (Mailed News): Bhikangaon community health centre (CHC), one of the oldest centres in the region, seems to be gasping for breath as it is reeling under shortage of medical staff. Built in 1901, the CHC lacks facilities in the tribal predominant block though area has two MLAs and an MP. Till date, no one bothered to inquire about CHC. It faces neglect as being a tribal dominated block. As per criteria, the CHC should be given the status of civil hospital if there is no community health centre within 40 kilometres of a human settlement. But instead of upgradation, the CHC was downgraded and the health facility was also reduced to half in the development block. Due to lack of health care facilities, quacks in the rural areas are mushrooming. On September 27, 2021, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was accorded a grand welcome at the village. At that time, Chouhan had announced development works worth several crores of rupees, which included granting status of Civil Hospital to Bhikangaon CHC. However, nothing has happened in this direction.

When contacted, Bhikangaon block medical officer Dr Himanshu Agarwal said that over 250 OPD patients visited CHC daily. About 5 to 6 deliveries take place everyday and 15 beds are available for them. Sometimes, due to more deliveries, beds are laid on the floor, which leads to frequent arguments with family members. Need of civil hospital.

Bhikangaon CHC is situated on Varodara highway and is the centre of commercial activities. The CHC has only 30 beds. On an average, 200 deliveries, 7,000 OPD patients visit every month. More than 150 cases are referred to it. As it is on highway, accidents take place. The seriously injured people are first brought to Bhikangaon from nearby areas. After the CHC, there is no other means other than hospital in Khargone. Staff shortage Eight doctors have been appointed for CHC but only two doctors serve here. Out of the two, Dr Haresingh Jatav has gone to Gwalior for training. Worse, posts of accountant, NMA, compounder, dresser, staff nurse, malaria inspector, peon, dental attendant, sweeper, ward boy are vacant.

What public representatives says

There is a shortage of doctors, and we will take matter before the Chief Minister through letter and hopefully it will resolve soon. Khandwa MP Gyaneshwar Patil Assembly session is about to start, demand will be made for Bhikangaon civil hospital. Bhikangaon MLA Jhuma Solanki the Chief Minister forgets after making the announcement, will work to remind again of the announcement made by him and also will soon give Bhikangaon hospital the status of civil hospital. Kasrawad MLA Sachin Yadav.