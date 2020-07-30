Madhya Pradesh: Woman self immolates as JBC uproots crop in palpable Dewas

Satwas: With the pandemic crisis on the rise, the reality on Ground Zero is getting harsher by the day. Barely a fortnight after a Dalit couple was beaten up by cops who allegedly tried to remove them from a piece of land in Guna, the scene turned chaotic in Atwas village in Dewas district when a woman attempted self-immolation after an anti-encroachment drive was carried out through her farm.

The victim Shabra Bi, 45, resident of Atwas under Satwas police station, about 55 kilometres from the district headquarters, received 20% burns and was referred to a hospital in Indore where her condition is stable, said police.

The incident took place on Tuesday, but came to light on Thursday after a video went viral on social media in which the woman is seen setting herself ablaze in front of a team of government personnel while a JCB is seen destroying the crop in her farm.