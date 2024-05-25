Madhya Pradesh: Woman Found Hanging In Neemuch, Kin Cry Murder By In-Laws | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old woman was found hanging at her in-laws place in Borkheda village under the Manasa police station limit, the police said. Her family members alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws for dowry, theyákilled her and hanged her to turn the case into a suicide.

SDOP Vimlesh Uike said that the deceased has been identified as Pooja Banjara (22). She got married to Kaptaan Banjaraa a few years back and was found hanging at her place on Friday night. The police said that on the basis of the statements given by the woman's family members, a case of dowry death was registered against in-laws and the husband was detained for questioning.

Further investigation was underway. Aggrieved family members created a ruckus for two hours at night and also blocked a road leading to Manasa Government Hospital on Saturday morning. On being informed, police station in-charge Shivkumar Yadav along with the police force rushed to the scene and helped pacify the situation.

Maternal uncle, Subhash Banjara alleged abuse and harassment by the in-laws, including a previous assault resulting in Pooja requiring seven stitches in the head in August 22, 2022. SDOP said that preliminary investigations suggested suicide as the cause of death. Post-mortem has been conducted and an autopsy report was awaited to know the exact reason for her death.