Madhya Pradesh: Woman Found Dead In Ratlam's Drain; Police Suspects Electrocution |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a woman was discovered in a drain in Teja Nagar, Ratlam on Saturday morning.

The woman, identified as Kamala Bai from Ishwar Nagar was found lying face down at around 9:30 am in ward 23 of the Manak Chowk police station area. Family members reported that Kamala had left home at 6 am to collect garbage.

At the scene, broken electric wires and a garbage bag were found leading investigators to believe that she may have entered the drain to collect garbage and suffered an electric shock from the exposed wires. Ward councillor Akshay Sanghvi confirmed the presence of broken wires in the drain.

The Manak Chowk police are currently investigating the incident. The discovery of Kamala's body comes after a severe storm hit the area on Friday evening, causing significant damage.

Strong winds uprooted trees and electricity poles, leading to widespread power outages. Many residents spent the night in darkness, with power restored in some areas only after midnight. However, several neighbourhoods, including Kasturba Nagar and Rajiv Nagar, remained without electricity until Saturday afternoon.

The storm caused chaos in the city, with fallen trees blocking roads and disrupting traffic. The local electricity distribution company worked overnight to repair the damaged lines, but many residents expressed frustration over the prolonged power outages.