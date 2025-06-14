Monkey Menace Escalates In Jabalpur; Citizens Complain ‘They Come In Groups & Barge Into Our Houses’

Monkey Menace Escalates In Jabalpur: Citizens Panic As Attacks Rise, Administration Silent | File Photo by ANI

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The menace of monkeys is escalating day by day in the Gadha Phatak and Gadha Purva areas of Jabalpur. Earlier, these monkeys were confined to roofs, but now they've grown aggressive and barging into houses.

The increase in the number of monkey attack has alarmed the local population there. Two days ago, an elderly woman was bitten and injured by monkeys. This erupted panic amongst the residents.

Monkeys come collectively in a group

Vijay Raikwar,a resident of Gadha Phatak area, said that "Earlier there were few monkeys. Now they come in groups of 20 to 25, enter homes, snatch food, break flowerpots, and even attack pedestrians,” he said.

Attack on an elderly woman

Recently, an elderly woman was washing clothes in the balcony, when four monkeys attacked her and bit her waist. This incident has become a warning for the local citizens. It has become difficult for children and the elderly to even go out. People are not able to go to the roof out of fear.

Monkeys have become aggressive here too

Apart from Garha Phatak and Garha Purva, monkey menace has increased in areas like Gautam Madhiya, Kachpura, Garha Bazaar, Devtal, Shahinaka, Narayan Nagar, Dhanvantari Nagar, Madan Mahal Hills and Gupteshwar. Citizens say that complaints were made to the Municipal Corporation and the Forest Department many times, but no permanent solution has been found till date.

People are under repetitive monkey attacks

Locals complained "Monkeys have become so aggressive, that people have had to go to the hospital many times because of their repetitive attack. Despite this, the administrative system seems to be inactive."

Neither the Municipal Corporation has any concrete plan, nor the Forest Department is able to take any concrete action. Citizens have demanded that the monkeys be caught and left in safe forests away from the city and such arrangements should be made that they cannot enter the city again.

Along with this, awareness campaigns and helpline numbers should be started so that people can seek immediate help in case of emergency.