VIDEO: MBBS Student & Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victim Aryan Kirar Cremated In Hometown Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The mortal remains of Aryan Kirar - one of the victims in Ahmedabad Plane Crash - reached his home town in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior.

His body reached his home town in Madhya Pradesh Gwalior late on Saturday night and the cremation ceremony ṭook place on Saturday afternoon.

Along with his family and friends, the entire village was present in his last rites.

Aryan was studying medicine at BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad. At the time of the incident, he was in the hostel’s mess having lunch.

As the plane crashed into the hostel’s building, the victims sustained severe injuries. Aryan was also critically injured and was taken to the hospital by his friends, however unfortunately, he passed away a few hours later.

Parents devastated

His parents were not informed of the accident until late at night. When the family arrived with his body, the entire village was in mourning. His parents were devastated, and people from nearby villages also came to attend the funeral.

Leaders from both Congress and BJP, including local Congress MLA Sahab Singh Gurjar, BJP Rural District President Prem Singh Rajput, and Congress State General Secretary Sunil Sharma, attended Aryan’s final rites and paid tribute.

Aryan’s close relative, Raghuveer Singh, shared that Aryan was a ray of hope for the family and the village. Despite financial difficulties, Aryan studied for NEET at home and got admission to the medical college. He had never even traveled by train before going to Ahmedabad to start his MBBS journey.

The entire community came together to bid farewell to a bright young life lost too soon.