Madhya Pradesh: With Assembly Polls Near, Police Step Up Vigil At Border Points In Khetia

FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): In view of forthcoming assembly elections and festivals, Khetiaápoliceáare keeping an eye on the movement of vehicles at the interstate border points in Khetia town of Barwani district.

Khetia is situated at the border of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh (also known as gateway to Madhya Pradesh from the west). Following the direction of SP Punit Gehlot, various checkposts have been set up at the interstate border points in Khetia town.

Under the guidance of ASP Mansingh Thakur, a police team launched a vigil at the interstate border point along Khetiya - Sendhwa road and also checked vehicles (goods, passenger and private vehicles) entering into state from Maharashtra.

Police have also stepped up vigil at checkpoints in Dhavadi and Bhamrata Chowki villages (which fall under the Khetia police circle) under a special campaign. Under this, police have been working round-the-clock to ensure that all the vehicles and people are checked properly in view of smooth conduct of polls and curbing illegal activities.

City Inspector Sher Singh Baghel, sub-inspector Surendra Singh Baghel and constables were present during vehicle checking.