Madhya Pradesh: What Indore does today, others follow tomorrow

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): What does it take to win a title, not once, twice, thrice but five times in a row? Ask anyone in Indore and pat comes a reply – an Indori commitment.

Hundreds of officials and around 8500 sanitation workers work day-in and day-out not only to maintain city’s cleanliness but to set new benchmarks.

They have the backing of around 33 lakh people of the city who ensure that nobody makes their city dirty.

This gives the confidence to Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) which goes beyond the conventional ways to make Indore a completely garbage-free city someday.

With such a commitment, IMC goes on to do whatever is required to make the city free of garbage. Whatever Indore does today, others do it tomorrow.

At present, six out of 85 wards in the city have been declared garbage-free wards and work is in progress in other wards.

Indore is the only city where six types of waste are segregated at source. In 2020-21, IMC did nullah tapping thus checking the flow of sewage water into Kanh and Saraswati rivers. Seweage water is treated and that treated water feeds both the rivers.

Sewage water is also used in gardens and is provided to farmers for irrigation. IMC also turned manholes into machine-holes. Now, sanitation workers do not have to risk their lives by going inside manholes for cleaning silt. Rather they use machines.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 10:29 AM IST