 Madhya Pradesh: Western rly GM inspects Ratlam rail division
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Western rly GM inspects Ratlam rail division

Madhya Pradesh: Western rly GM inspects Ratlam rail division

During window trailing GM WR Mishra also reviewed the track capacity and speed of the trains on the tracks and bridges.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 11:31 PM IST
article-image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): General manager Western Railway Ashokkumar Mishra undertook an inspection of Ratlam rail division on Saturday. As per railway information, he inspected various sections and railway stations of the Ratlam rail division. He also inspected platforms, circulating areas, foot over bridge, passenger reservation centres, lift facilities, retiring rooms, waiting rooms and issued necessary directives.

During window trailing GM WR Mishra also reviewed the track capacity and speed of the trains on the tracks and bridges. While talking to media persons Mishra said that the object of inspection of Ratlam rail division was to assess the development works being undertaken like improvement of Nagda-Godhra section for a speed of 160 KMPH, doubling, gauge conversion, new lines, works under Amrit Bharat Yojna, passenger safety and security, and passenger amenities. DRM Rajnishkumar, Chief Project Manager (Gati Shakti) Jayram Kursija and senior officials of the Ratlam rail division were present.

Read Also
Indore: City man climbs atop hotel in Ratlam, rescued
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: More than 3,000 registrations done under Ladli Behna Scheme in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: More than 3,000 registrations done under Ladli Behna Scheme in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Country-made pistol and four live cartridges seized from Umaria

Madhya Pradesh: Country-made pistol and four live cartridges seized from Umaria

Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner chairs meeting to review cleanliness in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner chairs meeting to review cleanliness in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Team of doctors to be available at night for emergencies in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Team of doctors to be available at night for emergencies in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Alleging anomalies Congress demands new RMC budget

Madhya Pradesh: Alleging anomalies Congress demands new RMC budget