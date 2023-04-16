Madhya Pradesh: Western rly GM inspects Ratlam rail division

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): General manager Western Railway Ashokkumar Mishra undertook an inspection of Ratlam rail division on Saturday. As per railway information, he inspected various sections and railway stations of the Ratlam rail division. He also inspected platforms, circulating areas, foot over bridge, passenger reservation centres, lift facilities, retiring rooms, waiting rooms and issued necessary directives.

During window trailing GM WR Mishra also reviewed the track capacity and speed of the trains on the tracks and bridges. While talking to media persons Mishra said that the object of inspection of Ratlam rail division was to assess the development works being undertaken like improvement of Nagda-Godhra section for a speed of 160 KMPH, doubling, gauge conversion, new lines, works under Amrit Bharat Yojna, passenger safety and security, and passenger amenities. DRM Rajnishkumar, Chief Project Manager (Gati Shakti) Jayram Kursija and senior officials of the Ratlam rail division were present.