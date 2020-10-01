Madhya Pradesh: Western Railway announces two superfast special trains

Ratlam: Western Railway has announced superfast special trains from October 1. The trains -- Ajmer-Bandra Terminus and Udaipur-Bandra Terminus -- would pass through Ratlam railway station and other railway stations of the division. These trains would be fully reserved. Reservation would be required for travelling in general coach too.

According to railway press release, 02996/02995 Ajmer–Bandra Terminus Superfast special train will be tri-weekly and run on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from Ajmer and from Bandra Terminus on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

02996 Ajmer-Bandra Terminus special train will depart from Ajmer at 8.30 pm and reach Chaittarugh at 11.50 pm, Neemuch 1.15 am, Mandsaur 2.01 am and Ratlam at 3.50 am before ending at Bandra terminus at 2.20PM. Similarly train No.02995 Bandra Terminus to Ajmer special train will depart from Bandra Terminus at 4.15PM and will reach Ratlam railway station at 2.25 am, Mandsaur at 4.10 am, Neemuch at 5 am, Chaittaurgarh at 6.05 am and reach Ajmer at 9.50 am.

The composition of this pair of trains will be one second AC, four third AC, seven sleeper and four general coaches. Stoppages of the train will be at Naseerabad, Vijay Nagar, Bhilwara, Chittaurgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Varodara, Surat, Valsad, Vapi and Borivali railway stations.