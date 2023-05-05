Madhya Pradesh: Wedding season brings joy to local markets in villages

FP Photo

Gandwani (Madhya Pradesh): Summer wedding rush has been adding sparkle and shine to local markets in villages of Gandhwani block. Local markets are abuzz as people are flocking to shops to complete their shopping. A large number of weddings are scheduled from May beginning till the end of June. Road stretches along Gandhwani, Avlada, Jeerabad and other places witnessed several wedding processions (Baraats).

Local markets witnessed a surge in demand for consumer electronics, apparel, utensils and essential commodities. Despite inflation, there is a large demand for gold and gold jewellery as the precious metal is considered auspicious in the wedding. The rise in gold and silver prices didn’t dampen villagers’ enthusiasm.

Sarafa traders are gearing up for a good sale of jewellery this wedding season after a long time. Chetan Soni, a sarafa trader said that despite the silver rate at Rs 65,000-70,000 per kg, the sale is considerably high. Wedding season helps infuse the flow of money into the market. Local trader Rajat Mali said that demand for modern apparel, designer lehengas and sarees has surged in the market.

As per bike showroom owner Anand Joshi, the sale of two heelers has also increased as people usually gift vehicles in wedding ceremonies. Demand for copper and brass besides steel utensils and furniture has increased as well.