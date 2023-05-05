Madhya Pradesh: Nath expresses happiness over Syedna's proposed visit to Kukshi, Dahi

FP Photo

Dahi (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath expressed happiness over the proposed visit of the 53rd Dharm Guru of Bohra Samaj Syedna Aali Qadr Mufaddal Saifuddin to Dahi and Kukshi through a letter. Nath said that various types of religious and social reforms have been done by Dr Syedna Sahab and he is making continuous efforts in this direction.

Kukshi and Dahi would get the guidance of religious leaders for the progress of society. "I welcome Dr Syedna Saheb on his state visit and congratulate and extend best wishes to the members of the organising board of the programme," said Nath. Syedna Sahab would reach Dahi on May 8 and would stay for two days.

Bohra Samaj is making attractive decorations on the mosque and houses for his arrival. Religious flags have been hoisted on the roof of the mosques. The band team of Bohra Samaj of Alirajpur was also called to welcome Syedna Sahab.