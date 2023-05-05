 Madhya Pradesh: Nath expresses happiness over Syedna's proposed visit to Kukshi, Dahi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Nath expresses happiness over Syedna's proposed visit to Kukshi, Dahi

Madhya Pradesh: Nath expresses happiness over Syedna's proposed visit to Kukshi, Dahi

Syedna Sahab would reach Dahi on May 8 and would stay for two days.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Dahi (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath expressed happiness over the proposed visit of the 53rd Dharm Guru of Bohra Samaj Syedna Aali Qadr Mufaddal Saifuddin to Dahi and Kukshi through a letter. Nath said that various types of religious and social reforms have been done by Dr Syedna Sahab and he is making continuous efforts in this direction.

Kukshi and Dahi would get the guidance of religious leaders for the progress of society. "I welcome Dr Syedna Saheb on his state visit and congratulate and extend best wishes to the members of the organising board of the programme," said Nath. Syedna Sahab would reach Dahi on May 8 and would stay for two days.

Bohra Samaj is making attractive decorations on the mosque and houses for his arrival. Religious flags have been hoisted on the roof of the mosques. The band team of Bohra Samaj of Alirajpur was also called to welcome Syedna Sahab.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu: Order to rename 'Curd' to 'Dahi' withdrawn after backlash from political parties
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Divyang man, woman feted for saving minor girl from kidnappers in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Divyang man, woman feted for saving minor girl from kidnappers in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Father-son killed after car falls into well in Khachrod, two children injured

Madhya Pradesh: Father-son killed after car falls into well in Khachrod, two children injured

Madhya Pradesh: Mahidpur man gets life sentence in 2021 murder case

Madhya Pradesh: Mahidpur man gets life sentence in 2021 murder case

Madhya Pradesh: Social media helps man thought to be dead reunite with family after 14 yrs in...

Madhya Pradesh: Social media helps man thought to be dead reunite with family after 14 yrs in...

Madhya Pradesh: Man killed in political rivalry, relatives attack bus and police in Guna

Madhya Pradesh: Man killed in political rivalry, relatives attack bus and police in Guna