Madhya Pradesh: We quit as Congress betrayed farmers and poor, says Tulsi Silawat

Water resource minister Tulsi Silawat on Thursday lashed out at his old party stating that so he along with 21 others had no other option but resign as MLAs and cross over to BJP as Congress government in the state betrayed farmers and the poor.

“This was the main reason behind senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 Congress MLAs quit the party and legislator's position,” he said during his visit to Free Press office on Thursday.

He stated that Congress came to power in the state due to Scindia but it made Kamal Nath chief minister.

“Later, Nath hand in glove with Digvijay Singh side-lined Scindia. It pained us seeing this but we remained silent until our leader had no other option to call it quits from Congress. We followed his footsteps,” Silawat said.

Silawat stated that he belongs to a poor farmer family and he does not have any aspiration to be a minister.

“No post is bigger to me than my leader. Scindia is my leader and I can’t see anybody disrespecting him,” he added.

On Covid-19, the minister stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strategy to deal with the pandemic worked well. “Today, the number of discharged people is equal to the number of hospitalised people. It happened due to a well-planned strategy of the PM. As far as MP is concerned, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ensured that all necessary steps are taken timely. It is because of timely measures that today we are in a comfortable situation,” he added.

To a query, he stated that Narmada river water is being brought to Sanver constituency at an outlay for drinking and irrigation purpose. So far, Narmada water has reached to 65 villages in Sanver constituency. Soon, the water will reach in the entire constituency.

Silawat was MLA from Sanver consistency but he resigned to cross over to BJP. Now, he is going to contest by-election from Sanver on BJP ticket.

Without taking the name of former MP Premchand Guddu who recently returned to Congress, Silawat stated that it was up to those leaders to disclose the reason to the people who had left Congress in 2018 and returned back to the party just to get a ticket to contest elections.

“Such people stoop will stoop to any level to get a ticket to contest elections,” he added.