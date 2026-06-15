 Madhya Pradesh Voter List Revision Deadline Extended to June 25
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Madhya Pradesh Voter List Revision Deadline Extended to June 25

Madhya Pradesh’s State Election Commission has extended the deadline for claims and objections in the annual revision of voter lists for urban local bodies and three-tier panchayats from June 15 to June 25. The revised voter list process will conclude on July 2, while the final electoral rolls will be published on July 27.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 15, 2026, 06:51 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Voter List Revision Deadline Extended to June 25
Madhya Pradesh Voter List Revision Deadline Extended to June 25 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The annual revision programme for the photo electoral rolls of urban local bodies and 3-tier panchayats in Madhya Pradesh has been revised, with the deadline for filing claims and objections extended till June 25.

Earlier, June 15 was the last date to submit applications for adding, deleting, or correcting names in the voter list. However,  the State Election Commission has now extended the deadline by 10 days.

The Election Commission has begun preparations for the upcoming urban local body and panchayat elections. As part of the process, voter list revision is being carried out before the elections.

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Officials said claims and objections related to the voter list will now be resolved by July 2.

The final photo electoral rolls will be published publicly at designated places on July 27. Earlier, the final publication was scheduled for July 18.

State Election Commission Secretary Deepak Singh has directed collectors and district election officers to ensure that all procedures for the annual revision of voter lists are followed as per the revised schedule.

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