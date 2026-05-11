State Election Commission Declines Giving Voters List; State Body To Use Existing Mother Roll | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Election Commission will use the “mother roll” for the claims and objections process ahead of the upcoming urban local body by-elections after the Election Commission of India (ECI) declined to share the latest voter list.

The by-elections will be conducted for 14 councillor posts across three municipal corporations and 11 municipalities in the state. In addition, a by-election for the post of president in Susner municipality will also be held later this year.

According to officials, the State Election Commission had written to the Election Commission of India seeking the electoral rolls, as it does every year. However, this time the request was turned down citing that the voter list would be shared only during the general election. Officials said they would again seek the list in 2027.

Following the refusal, the State Election Commission has decided to proceed with the mother roll and invite claims and objections before finalising the voter list. The voter list will be released on June 22.

Collectors allowed to use SIR data as a reference

Deepak Singh, Secretary of the State Election Commission, said the commission had started the process according to the existing electoral records available with it. “The ECI declined our proposal to send the voter list. Now collectors have been given powers to use the existing SIR data as the reference,” he added.