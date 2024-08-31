 Madhya Pradesh Villagers Grappling With Waterlogged Road For Months
Madhya Pradesh Villagers Grappling With Waterlogged Road For Months

Commuters, including 30 tribal children who travel from Temariapura to study, have to wade through knee-deep water.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 10:12 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Villagers Grappling With Waterlogged Road For Months | FP Photo

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Gulati village on the Bhesavad road are facing immense difficulties due to rainwater accumulation in the middle of the village, stretching 300 feet. Despite having a 10-kilometre traffic road, commuters, including 30 tribal children who travel from Temariapura to study, have to wade through knee-deep water.

The fast-moving vehicles splash mud on nearby residents, causing them trouble. The issue was brought to the attention of authorities through the CM Helpline, but the janpad panchayat officials allegedly pressured the complaints to be declared null and void.

Villagers feel neglected by their public representatives

An estimate was prepared by the gram panchayat, but the janpad panchayat CEO claimed that there is a lack of funds. The district president, Meda, was also informed about the problem, but he too cited a lack of funds. The issue was even raised with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, during his visit to Amjhera, but the problem persists.

The villagers feel neglected by their public representatives, who seem more interested in spending crores on cleanliness drives than addressing the pressing issue of waterlogging, which poses a threat to public health. The villagers demand that the janpad panchayat take immediate action to resolve the issue.

