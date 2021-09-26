e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Single-day rise of 28,326 infections, 260 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 tally to 3,36,52,745 cases, death toll to 4,46,918: Govt
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 01:43 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Vikram University launches 5 job oriented courses in Indics

According to professor Geeta Nayak, director, Linguist, Centre for Indic Studies, this is a recent field of study and by launching such courses the varsity has opened a field of opportunities for the youth.
FP News Service
Vikram University | FP

Vikram University | FP

Advertisement

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Vikram University (VU) has launched Centre for Indic studies which will offer 5 job orientated courses for students.

According to professor Geeta Nayak, director, Linguist, Centre for Indic Studies, this is a recent field of study and by launching such courses the varsity has opened a field of opportunities for the youth.

The initial language related computer tools made by computer scientists were not up to the mark so language experts are needed for successful application of language tools like Google translate. Now linguists are in high demand to work with the team to make language tools like Alexa, she added.

New programmes on offer

1. PG Diploma in Sanskrit Computational Linguistics

Duration - 1 Year

Eligibility - Bachelors in any stream

2. PG Diploma in Computational Linguistics

Duration - 1 Year

Eligibility - Bachelors in any stream

3. PG Diploma in Computational Linguistics (Part time)

Duration - 1 Year

Eligibility - Bachelors in any stream

4. Certificate in Computational Linguistics

Duration - 6 Months

Eligibility - 12th

5. Certificate in Phonetics and Phonology

Duration - 6 Months

Eligibility - 12th

Jobs opportunities:

1. At tech companies like Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft among others

2. As teachers and instructors at Universities, Colleges and Engineering Institutes.

3. At TDIL sponsored government projects

4. As speech analyst

5. As freelance developers of language tools

Click on the following link to fill the forms:

http://vikram.mponline.gov.in

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to attend review meeting of Naxal-affected...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 01:43 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal