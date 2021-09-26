Madhya Pradesh: Vikram University launches 5 job oriented courses in Indics

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Vikram University (VU) has launched Centre for Indic studies which will offer 5 job orientated courses for students.

According to professor Geeta Nayak, director, Linguist, Centre for Indic Studies, this is a recent field of study and by launching such courses the varsity has opened a field of opportunities for the youth.

The initial language related computer tools made by computer scientists were not up to the mark so language experts are needed for successful application of language tools like Google translate. Now linguists are in high demand to work with the team to make language tools like Alexa, she added.

New programmes on offer

1. PG Diploma in Sanskrit Computational Linguistics

Duration - 1 Year

Eligibility - Bachelors in any stream

2. PG Diploma in Computational Linguistics

Duration - 1 Year

Eligibility - Bachelors in any stream

3. PG Diploma in Computational Linguistics (Part time)

Duration - 1 Year

Eligibility - Bachelors in any stream

4. Certificate in Computational Linguistics

Duration - 6 Months

Eligibility - 12th

5. Certificate in Phonetics and Phonology

Duration - 6 Months

Eligibility - 12th

Jobs opportunities:

1. At tech companies like Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft among others

2. As teachers and instructors at Universities, Colleges and Engineering Institutes.

3. At TDIL sponsored government projects

4. As speech analyst

5. As freelance developers of language tools

Click on the following link to fill the forms:

http://vikram.mponline.gov.in

