Madhya Pradesh: Video of BJP leader demanding money for rally goes viral

Representative Image |

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): At a time, state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is calling for zero tolerance for officers and employees, asking for money from the people and declared that such people have no right to be in government service. A video of BJP leader from Bhikangaon is circulating on social media in which he is allegedly asking money from the contractor of the Nal Jal Yojana in the village to organise a rally.

The video was made by the employees of the contractor and after a few days this video went viral. According to information, this BJP leader is none other than, Rajesh Patel, a mandal president of BJP Kisan Morcha. He is one of the active members of the BJP and participates in every programme of the party. According to information, Nal Jal Yojana is being implemented in Kanjhar village at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore.

Recently, Patel lodged his complaint on the Chief Minister Helpline about sub-standard construction work going in the project. After some time, one of the employee of the contractor asked Patel to revoke his complaint. On this, Patel told him that they have been given the task of organising a programme in the Assembly and they need money for the same.

Patel said that they have to pay money for such programmes from their own pockets. He added that if the contractor wanted to contribute something then he should contribute to this. Meanwhile, when contacted Mahesh Gurjar, district president, BJP Kisan Morcha said that he had gone through the video and also informed his senior party leaders and now is seeking their guidance in the matter.

On the other hand, Rajesh Patel said that this video is four months old and he had asked for donations for Motibaba Samiti. He claimed that he is being defamed by Prithviraj and Raviraj of the village.