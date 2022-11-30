Madhya Pradesh: Vendor stabbed over payment issue

Representative

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): People visit Kartik Mela for food and fun, but the fun was spoiled by the incident of stabbing a food vendor. Two youths had breakfast at the shop of a young man operating a chaat store in front of the Kartik Mela stage. These two men injured the young man when he asked for money. The food vendor has been admitted to the District Hospital for treatment.

The name of the food vendor is Harsh, who lives in Ganesh Colony of Jaisinghpura. He had set up a Jalebi and Garadu shop at the Kartik Mela ground. His shop is by the name of Harsh Chaat Bhandar. On Monday, two youths of a particular sect came to his shop and had breakfast. After having breakfast, when Harsh went to collect money from these youths, they started fighting. When Harsh tried to stop, a youth attacked him with a knife on the thigh.

The Mahakal police have registered a case against unknown youths on Harsh’s complaint. In the CCTV footage, both the youths are seen in an inebriated condition. Harsh Raikwar said that the youths ate for free and started beating him up on asking for money. Meanwhile, a young man took out a knife and stabbed his thigh.

