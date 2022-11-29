e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Mahakal temple in Ujjain

Clad in a red dhoti, Gandhi performed all the rituals under the guidance of temple priests

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 07:13 PM IST
article-image
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday performed puja with rituals at the famous Mahakal temple of Lord Shiva in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh after the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him entered the holy city.

Clad in a red dhoti, Gandhi performed all the rituals under the guidance of temple priests. He was offered a stole by the priests of the temple.

After performing the rituals, Gandhi prostrated in front of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. He also sat for a while beside the idol of Nandi (the holy bull considered the vehicle of Lord Shiva) on the temple premises.

This is the second visit by Gandhi to a jyotirlinga temple dedicated to Lord Shiva in Madhya Pradesh after his cross-country Yatra entered the Central state on November 23. Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her family members on Friday performed 'Ma Narmada' aarti at the famous Omkareshwar temple in Khandwa district.

Gandhi later prayed at the famous Shiva temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlings' in the country.

Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Ujjain; set to offer prayers at...
article-image

