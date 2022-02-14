Madhya Pradesh: Varshidaan Varghoda procession taken out in Mahidpur

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): A grand Varshidaan Varghoda procession of Jain Diksharthi Ridham Kochhar was taken across the town at 9 am on Monday. Spectacular procession which started from Jain Dharmashala culminated near Jain Temple Dharmasabha.

During the one-km-long procession, Diksharthi Kochhar rode on a royal elephant and sacrificed her sacramental possessions. Jain community people from Jaora, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Khachrod and across the state accompanied the procession following different rituals of Jainism. Community women wearing traditional dress also carried Kalash on their heads while girls danced to mark the event.

The procession consisted of elephants, traditional bullock carts and religious tableaux beautifully decorated on tractor-trolleys. Other main attractions were drum beating teams of Jain Social Groups. Members of Rangrez, Pathan, Nagori, Punjabi, Brahman and other community had also come a long way to welcome the procession.

On this occasion, Nagori Samaj head Ahmed Nagori, former Municipal President and District Minority Cell President Qayum Nagori, senior journalist Shantilal Chhajlani, Haji Salim Nagori, Shakeel Nagori, Jain Tapagachh Samaj President Ankur Bhatevara, Haider Nagori, teacher Salim Nagori and other respected members of the society were also present.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 10:28 PM IST