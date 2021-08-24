Madhya Pradesh: Vaccine shortage may hit Maha Abhiyan

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Mhow administration is leaving no stone unturned to make the vaccination drive - Maha Abhiyan 2.0 - a success, but they be hit by shortage of vaccines.

According to the health ministry’s portal there are still 80,000 people in Mhow who have not yet been vaccinated. Some people who have had their first shot are not coming back for their second dose.

Keeping this in mind the local administrative, health department, education department and women and child welfare department are together working towards making this drive success and going door to door to survey the vaccinated citizens.

While the local administration is trying its best, the district health department has issued them only 20,000 doses, which there are 80,000 to be vaccinated.

Mhow SDO Akshat Jain said many people who have taken their first dose couldn't take their second dose even though the due date has passed, as there is shortage of vaccines. He said administration is trying to identify these people. Block medical officer Yogendra Singh Arya said of the 20,000 shots of the vaccine 15,0000 are Covishield and the rest 5,000 are Covaxin.

