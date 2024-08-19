Madhya Pradesh Updates: Brahma Kumaris Celebrate Spirited Raksha Bandhan In Sendhwa ; Roti Collection Campaign Launched In Jaora | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Brahma Kumaris celebrate spirited Raksha Bandhan

The Brahma Kumaris of Sendhwa organised various programmes to celebrate Raksha Bandhan on Monday. Events were held at the urban police station and the local service centre in Shiv Colony. The celebrations were graced by Rajyogini Brahmakumari Chhaya, Niwali service centre in-charge Brahmakumari Sadhna and other prominent members.

During the programme, Rajyogini Brahmakumari Chhaya Didi read a special message from the organisation's chief administrator. Rajyogini Ratan Mohini Dadi emphasised the importance of simplicity in speech, mind, attitude and vision, urging everyone to practice forgiveness and self-reflection to maintain purity and peace.

A beautiful dance performance was also presented and a large gathering from Julwania, Niwali, Varla and other places attended the event. Raksha Sutra was tied to Antar Singh Arya, national chairperson of the scheduled tribes commission and Sendhwa municipal council president Basanti Bai Yadav.

Arya was invited to visit the organisation's headquarters in Mount Abu, which he gladly accepted. Both Arya and Yadav received divine gifts and detailed information about the Brahma Kumaris' teachings and activities. The sisters explained the spiritual significance of Raksha Bandhan, highlighting the purity and positivity it symbolises. The festival was a moment of unity, spirituality and community, leaving a lasting impression on all who participated.

Roti collection campaign launched

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): The Jain Social Group Jaora Navkar has launched a door-to-door roti collection campaign for August and September. This initiative, inspired by Chandrayash Vijay Maharaj, is organised by the Ashok Kumar Mangilal Shrimal family from Shivganj, Pune, Maharashtra.

The campaign was inaugurated on Sunday at the Jain temple in Pipli Bazaar, in the revered presence of Gurudev. During the inauguration, Gurudev praised the Navkar family for their compassionate efforts in serving living beings through this noble cause.

The event saw participation from key members of the association, including treasurer Vinod Barmecha, founder president Sanjay Anchaliya, Karuna Yojana coordinator Subhash Tukdiyan, Navkar president Harshit Pagariya, secretary Ayush Chouradia, vice president Ashish Kothari and Rahul Chhajed, among others. This campaign aims to collect rotis for those in need, embodying the spirit of charity and kindness promoted by the Jain community.

Shravani Upkarma Festival Celebrated; Brahmin Community Members Performing Rituals

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Brahmin community members celebrated the Shravani Upkarma festival marking Raksha Bandhan and Shukla Paksha Poornima of the Shravan month. The festivities commenced in the morning when community leaders and members gathered to perform the Hemadri Sankalp, followed by Dashvidha Snan.

The rituals followed Dev Tarpan, Manushya Tarpan and Pitru Tarpan. Brahmins worshipped at Lord Parshuram temple of Marwari Brahmin community and performed Vedic rituals. Members of the Marwari Brahmin community, including Damodar Sharma, Vinod Sharma, Badri Prasad Sharma, Radheshyam Sharma and other members and youth were present.