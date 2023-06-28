Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Visits Dhar Under Special PR Campaign

FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): BJP has undertaken a special public relation (PR) campaign to mark completion of nine years by the BJP government at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Various programmes and public relations campaign have been organised across district, mandal, power centres and booths from May 30 to June 30. Under which, Union minister of state for commerce and Industry Som Prakash undertook a visit to Dhar district on Wednesday and attended a public relations campaign at ward no 17 of Kushabhau Thackrey Mandal and communicated with workers, beneficiaries of government schemes and senior party workers.

District party in-charge and Ujjain authority president Shyam Bansal, MP Chhatar Singh Darbar, former MLA Karan Singh Pawar, senior leader GyanendraTripathi, BJP district vice-president Vishwas Pandey, campaign district co-convenor Nilesh Bharti, media in-charge Sanjay Sharma were present.

He also distributed letters of completion of 9 years of Modi government, informing about the work done by the government for farmers, labourers, poor, SC/ ST and rural development.

Mandal president Nitesh Agarwal, Vipin Rathore, Mohan Joshi, Prashant Thackeray, former councillor Sunderbhai Sisodia besides other BJP mandal workers too attended the event.

