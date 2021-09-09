Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to inspect work of Delhi-Mumbai expressway

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister for road transport and national highways Nitin Gadkari will be in Ratlam district on September 16 to inspect the work of Delhi-Mumbai Express way near Jaora.

Gadkari was to inspect the work in April but due to second wave of Covid-19 his visit was postponed. Preparations for Gadkariís visit have been started by NHAI.

Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap said that during a recent meet in New Delhi, Gadkari has agreed in principle to link the Ratlam investment zone with the Mumbai ñ Delhi express way.

Kashyap said that he drew attention of Gadkari that new investment zone is to come up in 1800 hectares under MPIDC which will be just 8 KM away from the Mumbai-Delhi express way and 5km from Bajali airstrip.

Kashyap said that Gadkari has assured to take up the possibilities related to new investment zone with state government.

Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has also assured recently that Banjali airstrip will be upgraded to commence air services.

Kashyap said that once new investment zone is linked with the expressway then industrialisation will also get boost and lead to huge employment opportunities for tribal people.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:16 PM IST