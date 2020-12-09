Madhya Pradesh: Unemployed youth ends life in Indore, was suffering from depression, no suicide note found

Indore: An unemployed youth committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his house in Kanadiya area on Wednesday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason of his suicide could not be established till filing of this report.

Kanadiya police station incharge Rajeev Singh Bhadoriya said deceased has been identified as Rahul Maratha, 25, a resident of Manavta Nagar area. His hung body was spotted by one of his family members after which he was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Rahul was unemployed. Police believe that he was suffering from depression, which may have forced him to take the extreme step. The statements of his family members are being taken to establish the reason of suicide.