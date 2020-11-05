Indore: Youth ends life as wife doesn't return home on Karwa Chauth

Indore: A youth allegedly committed suicide after his wife didn’t return home on Karwa Chauth in Aerodrome area on Wednesday night. His wife had gone to her parent's place after a dispute between them a week ago. The police are taking the statement of his wife and other family members.

Investigating officer SI BL Meena from Aerodrome police station said that the deceased was identified as Ranjeet Barjatya (24) a resident of Roop Nagar, Chhota Bangarda Road. He was found lying unconscious at home on Wednesday night and he was rushed to the hospital by his family members. He consumed poison due to which he died during the treatment in the hospital. The police have sent the body for autopsy and started an investigation into the case.

SI Meena said that Ranjeet was unemployed for a few days. He had an argument with his wife a week ago. Then, his wife left the house and went to her parent's place. He talked to her and requested to return home but his wife refused due to which he was depression. He probably ended his life due to his wife's refusal to come back. However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot. The police are investigating the matter to know the exact reason behind his suicide.