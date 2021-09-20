Madhya Pradesh: Unable to afford LPG cylinders, women turn to chulhas again

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Inflation has made it difficult for people to make both ends meet. Inability to afford LPG cylinders has forced women to turn to cook food on ‘chulhas’ using wood.

The wood is being brought from jungle to cook food in many houses in district headquarters and nearby villages.

Two women of ward number 3, Gunjiya and Sunita Bai, who were returning with wood from jungle said, “Government has provided LPG cylinders under Ujjwala Yojana, but high rates of cylinders have made it impossible to get refills. We got refills just once. We work for a daily wage of Rs 100. How can we run houses in such a situation,” they said.

When information was sought from operators of gas agencies of Barwani and Sendhwa, they said that previously under Ujjwala Yojana they had given around 8000 gas connections but less than half of the consumers were coming for refills. There were many people who didn’t come for a refill even once.

